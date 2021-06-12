Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 4,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEM opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

