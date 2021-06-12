State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

