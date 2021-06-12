State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of RPAI opened at $12.51 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

