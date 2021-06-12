State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 12,185 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 14.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE FSS opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.41. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

