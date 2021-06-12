State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $740,141.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,489,111.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,765 shares of company stock worth $5,972,210. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MXL opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

