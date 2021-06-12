State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGO opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

In related news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

