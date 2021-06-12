State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 196.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,410 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $35,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.50. 721,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.43.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

