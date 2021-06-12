State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,130 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,403,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

VIR opened at $45.53 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of -1.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,802.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock worth $2,893,803 over the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

