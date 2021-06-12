State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NYSE:MXL opened at $39.85 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $740,141.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,210. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

