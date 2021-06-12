State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter worth $988,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,410,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after buying an additional 106,893 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBT. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.73 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

