State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $11,541,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $476,077.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.