State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.01 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after buying an additional 236,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,187,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $173,710.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

