State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 451,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. KeyCorp raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $705,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 138.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.