State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,024 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Griffon worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after acquiring an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $10,567,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Griffon by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,912,000 after buying an additional 405,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,644,000 after buying an additional 313,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,972,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

