Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Announces Dividend of $1.92

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.92 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of STWD opened at $26.77 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

