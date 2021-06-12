Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Announces Dividend of $1.92

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.92 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of STWD opened at $26.77 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.
Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.