Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of SLFPY opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

