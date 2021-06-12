Sreenivasa Kutam Sells 4,583 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ADP opened at $199.65 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $200.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after buying an additional 197,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

