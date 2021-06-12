SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 13,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,033. SQI Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22.
About SQI Diagnostics
