SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 13,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,033. SQI Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

