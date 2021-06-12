Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -150.06 and a beta of 1.01. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $76,731.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,805,666. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

