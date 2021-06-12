Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Citigroup

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.27.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $243.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $177.27 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

