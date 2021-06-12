Spartan Protocol Trading Down 8.7% This Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $950,784.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 31,964,521 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

