Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Up 675.0% in May

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

DALXF remained flat at $$4.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.