Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bilibili by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bilibili by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 66,969 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bilibili by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $19,716,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

