Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 5,145 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

