Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UWMC opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UWM Holdings Co. Class currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

