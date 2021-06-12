Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $27,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.83. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.