South State CORP. Sells 1,342 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

South State CORP. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

NYSE COP opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of -399.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.