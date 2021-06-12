South State CORP. Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

South State CORP. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 49,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

NYSE:CNI opened at $110.32 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.26.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

