South State CORP. Decreases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

South State CORP. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $104.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

