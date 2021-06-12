South State CORP. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

South State CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

