Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%.

SRNE stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.36. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

