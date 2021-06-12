Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NYSE SON traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 243,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,888. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,056 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 295,150 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

