Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 584,990 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 2,929,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,825. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

