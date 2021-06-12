Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sonic Automotive has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.46. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,627,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,907,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. Insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

