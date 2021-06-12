So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.60 million-68.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.17 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 305,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $998.31 million, a PE ratio of -920.00 and a beta of 0.21. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

SY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

