SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 581.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.98. 1,497,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,047. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.