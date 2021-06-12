SNS Financial Group LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,779. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

