SNS Financial Group LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.83. 752,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,422. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $190.24 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

