SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 158,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,342. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.