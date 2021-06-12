SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $53.21. 4,867,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,424. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52.

