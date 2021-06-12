Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 1,805 ($23.58) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,560 ($20.38).

Several other brokerages have also commented on SN. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,783 ($23.30).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,546 ($20.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The company has a market capitalization of £13.59 billion and a PE ratio of 42.61. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,699.50 ($22.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.86.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

