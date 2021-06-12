SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the May 13th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMTGF remained flat at $$57.90 during trading hours on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of SMA Solar Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

