Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WORK opened at $44.48 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $171,927.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

