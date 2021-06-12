Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Simon Property Group pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 24.94% 40.13% 3.32% SL Green Realty 25.79% 4.79% 2.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Simon Property Group and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 1 8 8 0 2.41 SL Green Realty 1 6 1 0 2.00

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus target price of $118.73, indicating a potential downside of 11.54%. SL Green Realty has a consensus target price of $70.89, indicating a potential downside of 14.23%. Given Simon Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simon Property Group and SL Green Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $4.61 billion 9.57 $1.11 billion $9.11 14.73 SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 5.44 $379.80 million $7.11 11.62

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats SL Green Realty on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

