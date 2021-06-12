Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

SFNC stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Simmons First National by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,732 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 662,742 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

