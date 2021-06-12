Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Declines By 95.8%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the May 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Victory Square Technologies stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65. Victory Square Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.