Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Drops By 80.0%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBLMY remained flat at $$16.34 during trading on Friday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09. Tiger Brands has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

