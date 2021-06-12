Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Rises By 450.0%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,863,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after buying an additional 245,828 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 67,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $22.48 on Friday. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

