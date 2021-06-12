Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Declines By 98.8%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the May 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.00. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEOAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

