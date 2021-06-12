Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Declines By 98.8%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the May 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.00. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.27.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
