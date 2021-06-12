Short Interest in Simlatus Co. (OTCMKTS:SIML) Drops By 70.4%

Simlatus Co. (OTCMKTS:SIML) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the May 13th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,319,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SIML remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 858,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,325,406. Simlatus has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Simlatus Company Profile

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services.

